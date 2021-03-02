Major League Baseball Commissioner Delays Triple-A Season

*INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians were informed tonight that the Commissioner of Major League Baseball has determined to adjust the start of the 2021 Triple-A season by approximately four weeks for health and safety reasons. As a result, the Indians anticipate opening their campaign on Tuesday, May 4 at Iowa before returning home to Victory Field on Tuesday, May 11 against Toledo.

By bumping the start of the Triple-A season into May, MLB has cited that the likelihood of minor league players' eligibility to receive COVID-19 vaccination will increase before they are assigned to affiliates across the United States. In addition, it is more challenging to implement health, safety and testing protocols at affiliate locations.

"What our organization has learned most during the pandemic is to remain flexible while keeping fan, player and staff safety our top priority," said Randy Lewandowski, Indianapolis Indians President and General Manager. "Our passionate fans have eagerly awaited the return of Indians baseball to Victory Field for 18 months, and we truly appreciate their support and patience as we navigate this fluid situation."

