IronPigs Announce 2021 Season Game Times

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced their game times for the 2021 season.

All Tuesday-through-Friday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m. All Saturday home games are scheduled to begin at 6:35 p.m. with Sunday contests scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m. Two exceptions for Sunday contests are Sunday, May 30 (Memorial Day weekend) and Sunday, September 5 (Labor Day weekend). Both games will start at 6:35 p.m.

All game dates and times are subject to change.

A full IronPigs promotional schedule consisting of giveaways, appearances, and more will be announced at a later date.

More information regarding the 2021 schedule will be communicated to the public in the coming days. Health and safety measures for Coca-Cola Park will also be communicated to fans in advance of the season's start.

