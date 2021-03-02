IronPigs Season Update

March 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have been informed this evening about Major League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks. We are extremely disappointed but will continue to diligently prepare for the safe and eventual return of IronPigs baseball this Spring.

In the interim, Coca-Cola Park will be the Alternate Training Site for the Phillies and will host the Phillies Taxi Squad beginning April 1st and until the point in time that the IronPigs season will begin, currently scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th.

The IronPigs will release more information about the 2021 season to our fans and partners as soon as possible. We thank our loyal fans for their patience and understanding.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from March 2, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.