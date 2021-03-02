2021 Season FAQ

When will the 2021 Mud Hens season begin?

The Mud Hens open their 19th season at Fifth Third Field on Tuesday, April 6 with a six-game series against the Omaha Storm Chasers. View and download our 2021 schedule here.

Why are there six (6) Opening Days?

This season we can't host 13,000 people on April 6, and after 582 days without baseball, the Mud Hens want all fans to be able to celebrate the return of baseball. With six Opening Day games, we can guarantee all Flock members and 2020 Opening Day ticket holders will receive tickets to an Opening Day game.

Will Fifth Third Field open at regular capacity?

No. Under current guidelines, capacity is at 1,500 fans per game. We will continue to work with the local and state health officials with the hope that number could increase later in the season.

General Ticket FAQ

How will tickets be distributed?

Due to the very limited number of tickets available for each game, the Mud Hens will prioritize tickets to the following groups:

- First: Flock Members

- Second: Ticket holders with 2020 season credits and individuals who put down a deposit

- Third: General public

2021 Mud Hens tickets will be distributed in four phases. This allows for the most flexibility when and if changes happen throughout the season. At each phase, only 200 tickets will be available per game for the general public.

- Phase one: Opening Day

- Phase two: April

- Phase three: May

- Phase four: June through September

How do I get tickets for the 2021 season?

Due to high demand and limited capacity, fans will want to join one of the following wait lists to be notified when tickets become available:

- Flock Membership

- Group outing

- Single game tickets

Will I receive paper tickets this season?

The Mud Hens have implemented digital ticketing for the 2021 season. This allows fans to manage their tickets by using a smartphone or personal device. To learn more and to set up an account, click here.

What happens with my tickets if a game is cancelled?

When a game is cancelledâ¯due to COVID-19 or weather, tickets will be credited back to your account.

Single Game Ticket FAQ

Currently, there is a wait list for 2021 single game tickets. Fill out this form or sign up to receive a text alert when game tickets get released throughout the season. Text 'BASEBALL' to 1-833-585-1404.

Fans who purchased 2020 single game tickets or who have put down the $100 single-game deposit will be notified of ticket availability in advance of tickets being released to the public.

How will I know when single game tickets go on sale?

Fans can sign up to receive a text alert when single game tickets get released throughout the season. Text 'BASEBALL' to 1-833-585-1404.

I have unused 2020 game tickets, what do I do?

A credit for the 2020 tickets has been put in your account. A notice will be sent informing you of ticket availability in advance of the general public.

I had vouchers for the 2020 season, what do I do?

Vouchers need to be mailed back to Fifth Third Field and then will be credited to the holder's account. This will simplify the redeeming process. Send vouchers to: Jenny Hill | Fifth Third Field | 406 Washington St. | Toledo, OH 43604

Flock Member FAQ

Due to high demand and limited ticket availability, we are asking that all fans interested in a Flock Membership add themselves to our wait list.

As a Flock member, your Game Plan tickets are reserved for the entire 2021 Mud Hens season. Flock members should have received emails with more information and next steps. If not, please call 419-725-4367. You can also fill out this form to get started with your plan preferences.

Will I get my same seat?

Your seat location is likely to change due to reduced capacity at Fifth Third Field and social distancing guidelines. As the situation evolves, we hope to have the opportunity to upgrade your seating location by the summer.

Can I sit with other Flock members?

A request needs to be made in advance and we will try to accommodate it. No more than six total people can be seated together. CDC and State of Ohio health & safety guidelines recommend only sitting with family members from the same household or trusted individuals.

What is the exchange policy this season?

A new TEMPORARY Flock member exchange program has been implemented for the 2021 season. Instead of a 48-hour exchange window, it now isâ¯seven days prior to the game you want to attend. In lieu of exchanging for another game, a credit will be applied to your account.

Group Ticket FAQ

How do I book a group outing for the 2021 season?

There is currently a wait list for group tickets. To get added, please fill out this form.

Health & Safety Guidelines FAQ

Fifth Third Field is following the Responsible Restart Ohio guidelines and recommendations from the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

Are masks mandatory?

All attendees age two years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on ballpark property, other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats.

Is social distancing required?

Social distancing is required at all times, including when entering or exiting. Signage will guide guests through the process.

Can I enter at any gate?

To ensure social distancing upon entering and exiting, fans will be assigned a specific entry gate. The gate will be listed on your tickets.

BE A TEAM PLAYER! Please remember that our staff must enforce these rules for the ballpark to remain open. For the complete list of guidelines, click here.

Fifth Third Field FAQ

Is the Mud Hens box office open?

Yes, the box office will open soon. Call the main line at 419-725-4367, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and a team member can assist.

Is the Swamp Shop open?

Currently, the Swamp Shop is online only. We invite our fans to visit our online store to shop for their favorite Mud Hens fanwear. The ballpark store will re-open for the season.

How can I stay connected with the Mud Hens?

We will continue to update this page with new information and policies. These updates will also be posted on our Facebook and Twitter channels. We encourage you to follow those channels to get the most up-to-date information and reach out with any questions you might have. If you have questions, please reach out to the Mud Hens at 419-725-4367 or through Facebook and Twitter.

