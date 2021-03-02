Statement Regarding Season Delay

Statement from Toledo Mud Hens regarding season delay:

The Toledo Mud Hens were informed tonight about Major League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks. We are just learning what that means for the team and our 2021 season and will release more information to our fans and partners when available.

