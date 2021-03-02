Statement Regarding Season Delay
March 2, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Statement from Toledo Mud Hens regarding season delay:
The Toledo Mud Hens were informed tonight about Major League Baseball's decision to delay the start of the Triple-A season by approximately four weeks. We are just learning what that means for the team and our 2021 season and will release more information to our fans and partners when available.
Check out the Toledo Mud Hens Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...
Triple-A East League Stories from March 2, 2021
- IronPigs Season Update - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Statement Regarding Season Delay - Toledo Mud Hens
- IronPigs Announce 2021 Season Game Times - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- 2021 Season FAQ - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.