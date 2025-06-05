Sports stats



USL United Soccer League Championship

Magic in May: USL Championship Player of the Month, May: Nominees

June 5, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


The USL Championship today announced the nominees for the USL Championship Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for May, honoring four of the top performers through the third month of the 2025 season.

The award winner and complete voting results will be announced on Thursday, June 12.

Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 5, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central