Macon's Comeback Bid Falls Short Against Fayetteville

March 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The bounces weren't going the Mayhem's way tonight in a 5-2 loss to the Marksmen.

The Marksmen struck first, as Trent Grimshaw tipped a centering pass from Khristian Acosta past Josh Boyko to take the lead for Fayetteville. The Mayhem got to their forecheck well in the late stages of the first, but couldn't find the back of the net.

The second period started off well for the Mayhem, but it was short-lived as two quick counter-attacks from Sam Anzai and Cayden Cahill made the game 3-0 quickly, and chased Josh Boyko. Bailey Brkin entered the game and made a couple of dazzling saves to keep the Mayhem in it in the third.

The Marksmen extended their lead next, as an Alex Wilkins wrister had eyes from the blue line, sneaking past Brkin for a power play marker to give the Marksmen their biggest lead of the night. The Mayhem answered quickly though, as Jarret Kup and Dan Winslow both scored from the blue line within two minutes of each other to cut the lead in half. However, an empty net goal from Ryan Leith sealed the win for Fayetteville, helping them clinch a playoff spot.

The Mayhem are back at home tomorrow night for Cherry Blossom Night against the Knoxville Ice Bears, at 6 pm. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com

