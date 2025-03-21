SPHL Announces Suspensions

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced the following suspensions:

Quad City's Donte DiPonio

Quad City's Donte DiPonio has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 246, Evansville at Quad City, played on Thursday, March 20.

DiPonio was assessed a minor penalty for cross-checking at 8:29 of the first period.

DiPonio will miss Quad City's game on Saturday against Evansville.

Evansville's Logan vande Meerakker

Evansville's Logan vande Meerakker has been suspended for one game under Rule 28, Supplementary Discipline, as a result of his actions in Game 246, Evansville at Quad City, played on Thursday, March 20.

vande Meerakker was assessed a minor penalty for roughing at 8:29 of the first period.

vande Meerakker will miss Evansville's game on Saturday against Quad City.

