Game Preview: March 21 vs Birmingham

March 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - After splitting their recent 1-1 series against Quad City, the Ice Flyers return home for their final regular-season homestand. First up is Small Dog Race Night presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital.

Doors: 6:00 p.m. CT

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. CT

Watch: FloSports

Listen: Fox Sports-Pensacola (101.1 FM, 1450 AM), Radio Voice of the Ice Flyers Paul Chestnutt broadcasting.

Ice Flyers Record: 15-25-4-5 (39 Points)

Bulls Record: 25-19-4-1 (55 Points)

PROMO INFO

- Tonight's Small Dog Race Night is presented by Olive Branch Pet Hospital.

- The intermissions will feature 130 small dogs racing for the gold at tonight's game.

- The 50/50 raffle will benefiting Storytelling Solutions of America.

- Tonight's Shirt-off-his-back raffle winner will have a chance at winning one of four season-worn jerseys: #6 Jonathan Bartuccio-Pereira, #20 Nicholas Aromatario, #1 Brody Claeys, and #9 Matt Wiesner.

WHAT ARE WE WEARING?

The team will be wearing their Navy uniforms at tonight's game.

WHAT'S NEXT AFTER THIS GAME?

Home: Saturday, March 22 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Navy Federal Credit Union | 7PM | Get Tickets

Home: Sunday, March 23 - SpongeBob Night presented by Pensacola International Airport | 4PM | Get Tickets

