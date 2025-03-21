Colby Muise & Rivermen Stone Havoc 3-0 in Huntsville

March 21, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - Rivermen netminder Colby Muise held the line for the Rivermen on Friday night as Peoria defeated the Huntsville Havoc 3-0 at Propst Arena. The shutout of the Havoc marked the first time in over two years that the Havoc were shutout on home ice.

The Rivermen had an early advantage in shots on net and offensive zone time for the first half of the first period as they were disrupting passing lanes and preventing clean breakouts. But despite a solid offensive forecheck the Rivermen could not find the lead-off goal. Neither good the Havoc, despite taking the play to the Rivermen in the latter half of the period. In the end, both sides ended the first period scoreless.

Both sides saw more great chances in the second period as both goaltenders were forced to make some quality saves while their team was shorthanded. It was a power-play goal by the Rivermen that finally broke the deadlock late in the second period as Zach Wilkie received a pass on from Jordan Ernst. Wilkie skated quickly into the open ice in the high slot and waited for the defenseman in front of him to go down for a block before firing it around him and into the back of the net. Wilkie's goal with just over 15 seconds to go in the period gave the Rivermen a jolt and the lead 1-0 going into the third.

Huntsville got a power play in the first couple of minutes of the third period and pressured the Rivermen netminder several times. But Colby Muise held firm, making several highlight-quality saves from point-blank range. After Peoria killed off the penalty, Peoria went back on the attack. Mike Gelatt made a solid play as they lost, then regained the puck in the offensive zone before feeding a pass to Ernst in the high slot. Ernst walked in and rifled a shot high blocker on Huntsville's Mike Robinson to exte nd Peoria's lead to 2-0. Just thirty seconds later, Alec Baer streaked into the offensive zone after Ernst got the puck into Huntsville territory as he was being taken out of the play. Baer curled into the low slot from the base of the left-wing circle and cut across the top of the crease. Baer wrapped the puck around Robinson and deposited his 23rd goal of the season to put Peoria up 3-0.

The Rivermen held the line the rest of the way as Muse completed the night with 26 saves to record his league-leading 6th shoutout of the season. Peoria is now firmly in first place with 73 points ahead of Huntsville's 69. The Rivermen and Havoc will meet again on Saturday at 7:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.