Mac Jansen Named Player of the Week

March 20, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Our captain, Mac Jansen, is our Paylocity Player of the Week!

Jansen led the Dawgs in a comeback win on Saturday night in Knoxville, notching two power play goals in the 7-5 victory. Jansen blazed a one-timer on a 4-on-3 power play into the net in the second period that gave the Dawgs a 3-2 lead. Later, the Roanoke captain drove to the net along the left wing circle in the third period and snapped the game-winning goal with less than 14 minutes remaining.

This is Jansen's third time winning Paylocity Player of the Week for the Dawgs this season, and Jansen is now tied for the team lead for goals with 17 while ranking second for points with 41!

