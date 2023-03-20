Dawgs Announce Four Transactions

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that the team has signed forward/defenseman Gehrett Sargis, and that goaltender Brody Claeys has returned from his call-up with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. The Dawgs have also waived forward Dillon Radin and goalie Tyler Roy to remain roster-compliant.

Sargis returns for his ninth professional season after being retired for most of this season. The Midlothian, Illinois native has suited up in a combined 167 regular season SPHL games for Pensacola, Knoxville, and Roanoke over the course of his career, recording 40 goals and 37 assists. Sargis, a hybrid forward/defenseman, mainly played center last season after joining the Dawgs on March 6, tallying nine goals and seven assists in 22 combined regular season and playoff games for Roanoke. Prior to heading to Roanoke, the 34-year old had played 37 games with the ECHL's Utah Grizzlies, and notched three goals, 11 assists, and a plus-three plus/minus rating for Utah. The five-foot-eleven skater also suited up for the Columbus River Dragons of the FPHL in the 2020-21 season, and won the FPHL Ignite Championship with Columbus alongside several fellow Rail Yard Dawgs - Mac Jansen, Matt O'Dea, and CJ Stubbs.

Claeys returned to the Star City this season after playing in five games for Roanoke last year, registering a .891 save percentage, a 2.52 goals against average, and a 1-1-0 record in the 2021-2022 campaign. The six-foot-four goaltender has been solid this season for the Dawgs, going 3-3-1 with a 3.03 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. Claeys was called up to the Reading Royals on November 23 this season, and was claimed by the Florida Everblades on November 30 after being released by the Royals. He recorded a 2-2-0 record in five games played with a 2.91 goals against average, a .889 save clip, and one shutout between the two teams. He returned to Roanoke on February 14 from his first tenure in the ECHL, before departing for the AHL's Utica Comets on March 5. Claeys never appeared for the Comets, but was reassigned to Utica's ECHL affiliate, the Thunder, where he appeared in one game and lost after saving 31-of-34 shots faced before he was released on March 13.

Radin is in his first full professional season after playing in two games and scoring one goal for the Evansville Thunderbolts last season, and had appeared in 40 games so far for Roanoke. Radin earned Paylocity Player of the Week honors for the team twice this season, as he tallied 15 goals, 10 assists, and a plus-four rating while on the ice. The six-foot winger was also tied for the team lead with six power play goals, and was tied for the second-most game-winning goals with four. The Long Beach, New York native had started his pro career with Evansville last March after his collegiate career at UMass-Dartmouth (NCAA-DIII) concluded. While at UMass-Dartmouth, Radin recorded 32 goals and 50 assists in 99 career games played, and played alongside fellow Dawg Sean Leonard for two seasons.

Roy earned his first pro playing time in relief on March 17, stopping all six shots he faced in 17 minutes of action in the third period. He then earned his first pro start the following night, saving 18-of-23 shots faced in a 7-5 win at Knoxville. The 24-year old goaltender played his collegiate hockey at Neumann University (NCAA-DIII) and Manhattanville College (NCAA-DIII). In 34 career college games between the two schools, Roy went 11-16-2 with a 3.64 goals against average and a .894 save percentage.

Roanoke will return home this Friday night, March 24 at 7:05 p.m. EST against the Fayetteville Marksmen at Berglund Center. Season tickets and single-game tickets are available by calling the Rail Yard Dawgs office, visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office.

