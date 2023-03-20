Storm Prepare for Rivermen

MOLINE, IL - The Quad City Storm returns to Vibrant Arena Saturday for #HockeyTownQC versus the Peoria Rivermen.

There will be an autograph session, meet and greet and photo opportunities for fans pregame that will feature:

- Quad City Mallard legends Kerry Toporowski, Mark McFarlane and Steve Gibson

- Former Storm players and fan favorites Marcus Ortiz and Cody Walsh

- The Colonial Cup (UHL Championship trophy won by the Mallards [it is the first time the trophy has returned to the Quad Cities since the Mallard's last championship])

The first 1000 fans in the arena receive a Shane Bennett bobblehead. Bennett is the Storm's all-time leading scorer and will be in the lineup for this weekend's games.

In addition to the Storm's home game on Saturday the team will face off against the Peoria Rivermen in Peoria Friday March 24 and Sunday March 26. Quad City currently sits in ninth place and six points behind the eighth place (league's final playoff spot) Fayetteville Marksmen with two games in hand.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be purchased online at QuadCityStorm.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Vibrant Arena box office.

