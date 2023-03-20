Rivermen Sign Vadim Vasjonkin, Release Roth

PEORIA, IL- This weekend the Peoria Rivermen made several roster moves with the signing of forward Vadim Vasjonkin and the releasing of defenseman Max Roth.

Vasjonkin, a native of Tallinn in Estonia, is a veteran of both the Vermilion County Bobcats and the Birmingham Bulls. In his first North American professional season, Vasjonkin has 16 points (6 goals, 10 assists) in 25 SPHL games this year. Before coming to the SPHL, Vasjonkin played in Sweden, Poland, and Kazakhstan for several years. Vasjonkin played division three college hockey with Buffalo State College.

Roth was released from the Rivermen after being signed last week. He did not see any action in a Rivermen uniform.

The Rivermen will be back in action this week with just eight games remaining before the playoffs. Peoria will host the Quad City Storm this Friday and Sunday at Carver Arena while traveling to Moline on Saturday to take on the Storm. Face-off for the Friday and Sunday home games are set for 7:15 and 3:15 pm respectively.

