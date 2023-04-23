M-Braves Edge Biscuits in Finale, 3-2

PEARL, Mis. - The Biscuits (10-5) made it interesting late, but ultimately lost their series finale to the Mississippi Braves (5-10), 3-2, on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

Domingo Robles (1-1) made his second start of the series and season for the M-Braves, and the lefty struck out Ronny Simon to begin the game. Logan Driscoll added a two-out single, but that's all the Biscuits could muster in a scoreless top of the first.

Jacob Lopez made his second start of the series and the season for the Biscuits as well, and the southpaw struck out Jacob Pearson and Cal Conley to begin his afternoon, before walking Landon Stephens. Cade Bunnell then grounded out to Jalen Battles at second and the game remained scoreless after an inning.

Robles walked Alexander Ovalles to start the top of the second, but then got Heriberto Hernandez to ground into a 5-4-3 double play, before getting Diego Infante to ground out to second. Lopez struck out two more batters in a scoreless bottom of the second. Robles then struck out Evan Edwards and Battles in a one-two-three top of the third. Lopez struck out two more batters in a perfect bottom of the third to run his total to six.

Driscoll and Blake Hunt singled in the top of the fourth, and then a walk to Hernandez loaded the bases. Robles then walked Infante to bring home the first run of the game, and made it 1-0 Biscuits. Victor Muñoz (0-2) entered for Lopez in the bottom of the fourth and served up a two-out, two-run double to Hudson Potts, who handed the M-Braves their first lead of the game at 2-1.

The Biscuits got an infield single from Simon in the top of the fifth, but nothing more. Muñoz would strike out the side in the bottom of the fifth, but the right-hander also allowed a two-out RBI-single to Cade Bunnell, who increased the Mississippi lead to two at 3-1.

Jake McSteen came on for Robles in the top of the sixth and worked a one-two-three frame, and then John Doxakis did the same against the M-Braves in the bottom of the sixth on six pitches. The Biscuits pulled back a run in the top of the seventh courtesy of a McSteen wild pitch that scored Hernandez from third and made it 3-2. Doxakis allowed a triple to Pearson in the bottom of the seventh, but an unbelievable play by Simon at third kept the M-Braves off the board and held the game at 3-2.

Trey Riley came on for McSteen and struck out the side in a clean the top of the eighth. Graham Spraker then kept the M-Braves off the board with a strikeout in the bottom of the eighth. The Biscuits would load the bases against Coleman Huntley III in the top of the ninth, but Battles struck out swinging to end the game and the series, which Montgomery still won, 4-2.

The Biscuits will have an off day Monday, but will return to Montgomery for a 12-game home stand, with the first six-game series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Tuesday, April 25 at 6:05 PM for Autism Awareness Night Supporting Easter Seals of Central Alabama, when Mason Montgomery (0-0) faces off against Dax Fulton (0-3).

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW! on Wednesday, April 26; Kimchi T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Pulmuone & Thirsty Thursday on April 27; 2000s Night on Friday, April 28; Star Wars Night featuring Specialty Jerseys with Team Poster Giveaway presented by Kona Ice & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 29; and a Dog Giveaway presented by Montgomery Area Humane Society & Bark in the Park on Sunday, April 30.

