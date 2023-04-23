Chourio, Black Lead Shuckers to Series Win against Trash Pandas

April 23, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Tyler Black at bat for the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs) Tyler Black at bat for the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Mike Krebs)

MADISON, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers used three RBI games from Tyler Black and Jackson Chourio in a 7-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field on Sunday afternoon. The win clinched the series for the Shuckers, making them the second visiting team since the start of 2022 to win a series at Toyota Field.

With the win, the Shuckers improved to 9-6 on the year, one game behind the Montgomery Biscuits for the best record in the Southern League.

The Shuckers used walks to manufacture a run in the first after scoring four in the final frame without a hit on Saturday night. After a walk, single, and another walk, Freddy Zamora drew the Shuckers' 11th bases-loaded walk of the season to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the frame, a lead-off home run from Kyren Paris and an RBI groundout from Jeremiah Jackson gave the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead. They scored another in the second off an RBI single from Edgar Quero. Shuckers starter Adam Seminaris then settled in, retiring 10 of the next 12 batters.

The Shuckers re-took the lead in the fifth with a three-run home run from Tyler Black, his fourth of the year. Black's home run also gave him a share of the Southern League lead with Tennessee's Owen Cassie.

In the ninth, the Shuckers tallied three insurance runs from Jackson Chourio, who turned on a 99 MPH fastball from Ben Joyce with the bases loaded. Chourio's double made it 7-3 giving him the Southern League lead with 14 RBI.

After Seminaris was lifted, the bullpen dominated. Ryan Middendorf and Darrell Thompson combined for four perfect innings with seven strikeouts. The staff combined to retire the final 14 Rocket City hitters to close out the win.

Seminaris (1-2) earned the win, his first with the Brewers organization, while Thompson earned his first save with the Shuckers. Mason Erla (1-1) took the loss for the Trash Pandas.

The Shuckers are set to return to MGM Park on Tuesday, April 25 to take on the Mississippi Braves for a six-game series. Tobias Myers will make his fourth start of the year in the series opener after eight strikeouts on Wednesday against Rocket City.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com..

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.