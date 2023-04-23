Pearson's Walk-Off Grand Slam Splits Doubleheader Against Biscuits

PEARL, MS - Jacob Pearson blasted a walk-off grand slam to right field to split a doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits (10-4) and snap an eight-game losing streak for the Mississippi Braves (4-10) in front of 5,689 fans at Trustmark Park on Saturday night.

Game One

The Biscuits shut out the M-Braves 2-0. RHP Sean Hunley pitched five innings of two-hit ball, and LHP Jeff Belge pitched the final two innings of the game.

The M-Braves put together four hits, including doubles from Landon Stephens and Hudson Potts.

In his Atlanta organizational debut, RHP Scott Blewett went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts.

The Biscuits scored a run in the first and a run in the seventh.

Game Two

The M-Braves won 6-2 in eight innings on Pearson's walk-off grand slam.

The Biscuits scored first with two runs in the third, starting on a dropped third strike that brought in a run.

The M-Braves answered quickly in the bottom of the third. Andrew Moritz smoked a triple off the wall in right field, and Cody Milligan brought him in with a groundball that broke through to center to make it 2-1. Milligan then stole second and ran to third on a throwing error from the catcher. The centerfielder then missed the ball and allowed Milligan to score on the same play to tie the game 2-2.

LHP Hayden Deal, RHP Victor Vodnik, and RHP Alec Barger combined for five shutout innings to set up the win.

With the game tied, Potts doubled to lead off the seventh. The M-Braves then loaded the bases with no outs, but three straight batters struck out to send the game to extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Barger mowed down two batters, walked a hitter, and forced a flyout to send the game to the bottom of the eighth. Barger's two shutout innings earned him his first Double-A win.

Pearson came in as a pinch runner in the seventh inning and came up for the first time in the bottom of the eighth. Pearson's grand slam was his first hit with the M-Braves this season, ending the dugout and M-Braves fans into a frenzy. Pearson was mobbed at home plate.

The series finale is on Sunday at Trustmark Park. LHP Domingo Robles (0-1, 6.00) will make the start for Mississippi against LHP Jacob Lopez (0-1, 4.82) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 2:05 pm CT, with coverage starting 15 minutes before on 102.1 The Box, First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

