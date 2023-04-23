Conine Hits Historic Homer, Blue Angels Visit in 11-5 Loss

Pensacola, Fla. - The game paused, the crowd roared.

A surprise seventh-inning flyover from the Blue Angels, returning home Sunday, had a packed ballpark enthralled and created a memory that eased crowd disappointment from the Birmingham Barons' 11-5 victory at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

It was the fourth consecutive capacity crowd (5,038) of the series, which produced a six-game total of nearly 27,000 fans. The Blue Wahoos' only lament was being unable to deliver more wins.

Birmingham (6-9) buried Pensacola (6-9) with a seven-run first inning, knocking out starter Zach King before he recorded an out, as the Barons won for the fourth time in the series.

But this game wasn't without its moments for the Blue Wahoos (6-9). In the second inning, Griffin Conine blasted his first home run of the season - a two-run shot over the left center wall - making him the new franchise record-holder with 38 homers in his three seasons with the Blue Wahoos.

Last season, Conine set the single-season homer record for Pensacola.

Prior to the Blue Angels saying hello, Blue Wahoos third baseman Dane Myers crushed a two-run homer in the sixth inning to cut the Barons lead to four runs. J.D. Orr followed with a walk. Jose Devers then hit a rope line-drive that first baseman Tyler Osik snared before it sailed down the right field line and would have scored Orr.

Earlier in the game, Troy Johnston hit a pair of pitches to the outfield wall for long outs.

The Barons won the game in the first inning. They scored their seven runs on just three hits. The first nine batters reached base. The first six of those hitters scored in a half-inning that took 27 minutes to complete.

Leadoff batter Taylor Snyder reached on a throwing error. Tyler Neslony followed with a homer over the centerfield.

King, who has struggled in each of his starts, issued four walks among the first seven batters. After the last one, he was lifted for reliever Josan Méndez, who inherited the bases loaded. Andy Atwood greeted Mendez with a two-run single.

The Blue Wahoos trimmed the deficit in the second inning with Conine's homer and José Devers' RBI double. But a 2-run homer by Adam Hackenberg in the fifth extended the lead back to 9-3.

The Blue Wahoos will have Monday off, then begin a six-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits (10-5), who are off to the best start in the Southern League. They won two of three against the Blue Wahoos in the season-opening series in Pensacola.

First pitch from Riverwalk Stadium is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 5:55 on BlueWahoos.com, the MiLB First Pitch app (radio), Bally Live and MiLB.tv (video). For more information, visit BlueWahoos.com or call the box office at (850) 934-8444.

