M-Braves Top Biscuits 3-2 in Series Finale

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves (5-10) topped the Montgomery Biscuits 3-2 (10-5) on Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

LHP Domingo Robles went five innings, allowing one run. The left-hander gave up four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Robles completed his longest start of the season. He made two starts for Triple-A Gwinnett to start the season.

Robles benefited from some great defense. Drew Campbell made a sliding grab in right field on a weak flyball to end the first frame. In the second, Cade Bunnell snagged a hard grounder and turned a 5-4-3 double play.

The Biscuits scored first on a bases loaded walk in the fourth to make it 1-0. Robles got out of trouble with a strikeout against the next batter to leave the bases loaded. Jacob Pearson made a diving catch on a lined shot to center in the fifth.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hudson Potts lined a two-out, two-run double down the left field line to give the M-Braves a 2-1 lead. Potts has three doubles in the last three games.

Bunnell delivered an RBI single in the fifth to score Cal Conley and make it 3-1.

In the top of the seventh, the M-Braves received more great defense from Beau Philip. The second baseman ranged a long way to his left, spinning on a throw to first base for the putout.

After a walk-off grand slam last night, Pearson laced a triple down the right field line in the seventh, but a great defensive play by third baseman Ronny Simon left him stranded on third base.

LHP Jake McSteen went two innings, and RHP Trey Riley struck out the side in an inning of work. The M-Braves led 3-2 after eight innings.

RHP Coleman Huntley III picked up his first save of the season, working around a bases-loaded jam to secure the 3-2 win.

The M-Braves will travel to Biloxi and Pensacola for a two-week road trip from April 25 to May 7. The club returns home for a six-game series on May 9 against Chattanooga at Trustmark Park.

