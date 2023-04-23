Solesky Seals Series Victory Over Pensacola

The Birmingham Barons finish the six-game road trip to Pensacola with an 11-5 win over the Blue Wahoos. The Barons cement their first series victory of the 2023 season going 4-2 against Pensacola.

Birmingham wanted to end the series with a bang, as they exploded with a seven run first inning. Left-fielder Tyler Neslony kick started the inning with a two-run homer to deep center-field, his second of the season.

After Neslony's bomb, the Barons wanted more. With efforts from right-fielder Luis Mieses, catcher Adam Hackenberg and second-baseman Andy Atwood, Birmingham added four more runs. The trio scored the four runs on a double, walk with the bases loaded and a single, respectively.

The lineup wrapped all the way back to Neslony in the first, who delivered a fielder's-choice grounder to score Hackenberg from third. The Barons started the game with a bang, Neslony providing a majority of the ammunition with his bat.

The Texan finished the day going 2-for-5 from the dish with three RBI.

The offense did their part in the top of the inning, and it was then starter Chase Solesky's turn. Solesky, in the bottom of the first, did just that, finding a way to get all three outs off of pop flies.

Birmingham started the second in the same fashion as the first, getting their runners in scoring position early in the inning. An errant throw from Pensacola on a routine ground ball allowed designated hitter Yoelqui Céspedes to find himself on third with no outs.

The Blue Wahoos, with all momentum going towards the away team, escaped the top of the second with no further damage done. The home team rode that energy into a three-run inning to cut the lead to four in the bottom of the second.

However, the Barons would not let them get too close as Hackenberg unloaded a two-run shot in the top of the fifth. The homer would cut the energy in Blue Wahoos stadium, as the Barons would go up six-runs. Hackenberg would end his night with three RBI on 1-of-4 from the dish.

Solesky, despite letting three runs slip past him, ended the night with three scoreless innings. The Florida native would end his night after 5.0 IP, two strikeouts and six hits.

The Barons then turned to Luke Shilling in the sixth, who got his first batter out in six pitches. However, the rest of the inning was a battle for Shilling. The right-hander would give up a single to his second batter, which would loom large as Pensacola's third-baseman came up to bat. Dane Myers would connect with the third pitch of his at-bat for a two-run homer in an effort to start the comeback for the Blue Wahoos.

Shilling was able to escape the inning with no more damage done to the Barons lead. The ball game from the sixth inning onward was all the Barons.

In the seventh and eighth, Birmingham brought in Ben Holmes and Nash Walters to set up the ninth for Mateo. In the duo's inning each of work, they combined for four strikeouts and zero hits allowed.

The set-up from the pair of relief pitchers, and two more insurance runs in the ninth, gave Mateo a stress free appearance. Mateo closed the game in four batters with one strikeout.

Birmingham leaves Pensacola on a high-note, coupled with a 4-2 series victory. With the added confidence the Barons have gained over past six games, they invite the Tennessee Smokies for a six game series of their own.

The two foes face off after both teams won their last series. With both teams coming in with momentum, this week could get interesting.

