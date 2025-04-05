Sports stats



NLL Georgia Swarm

Lyle Thompson Scores 7-Points in Georgia Loss to Philadelphia

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Lyle battled from start to finish.

Thompson scored 3G, 4A in a tough loss for Georgia.

