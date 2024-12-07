Sports stats



Georgia Swarm

Lyle Thompson Leads in OT Win!

December 7, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Fueled by a 4-goal, 2-assist night from Lyle Thompson, the Swarm take down the Seals 13-12 in overtime.
