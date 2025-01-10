Sports stats



Georgia Swarm

Lyle Thompson 5 GOAL Night

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video


It was a 5-Goal, 3-Assist night for Lyle Thompson as the Swarm fall to the Black Bears 14-10.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from January 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central