Lyle Thompson 5 GOAL Night
January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Georgia Swarm YouTube Video
It was a 5-Goal, 3-Assist night for Lyle Thompson as the Swarm fall to the Black Bears 14-10.
Check out the Georgia Swarm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 10, 2025
- Rock Fall Short to Bandits - Toronto Rock
- Black Bears Exterminate Swarm - Ottawa Black Bears
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Seals - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Game Preview - Halifax at Rochester - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Bandits Look to Continue Undefeated Start against Winless Rock - Buffalo Bandits
- Game Prep: Black Bears at Swarm - Ottawa Black Bears
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Georgia Swarm Stories
- Georgia Swarm Set to Face Ottawa Black Bears for First Time in Franchise History
- Georgia Swarm Set to Defend Undefeated Streak against Rochester Knighthawks
- Georgia Swarm off to a Red-Hot 4-0 Start in the NLL Season
- Georgia Swarm Return to Gas South Arena for Fan Appreciation Night
- Georgia Swarm Score Home Opener Overtime Victory over San Diego Seals