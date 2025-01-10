Keegan Bal Scores Sock Trick as Warriors Dust Seals 11-9 on Country Night

VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Warriors exploded for eight goals in the fourth quarter to beat the San Diego Seals 11-9 on Country Night at Rogers Arena. The Warriors continued to grind and took the lead in the last 6 minutes of the game.

Keegan Bal, after potting his 3rd of the night and 200th as a Warrior, still wasn't satisfied, doubling down with a sock trick to complete a six-goal blitz in the 4th quarter. Owen Grant had two goals for the home team, scoring in transition and finishing a two-on-one play. Adam Charalambides had the Warriors' first goal in the first quarter on the power play and another quick goal at the beginning of the fourth quarter. Reid Bowering also chipped in a single for Vancouver.

Between the pipes, Aden Walsh turned aside 44 of 53 shots he faced.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 3-1 on the season. The Warriors have a rare two-game weekend against the Ottawa Black Bears on Friday January 17th at 4 p.m. PT and Philadelphia Wings on Sunday, January 19th at 3 p.m. PT.

