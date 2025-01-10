Player Transactions

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Albany FireWolves have placed Marshall Powless on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player John Piatelli on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Vancouver Warriors have placed Remo Schenato on the Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

