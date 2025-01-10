Game Prep: Black Bears at Swarm

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Black Bears play their third of three-straight on the road when they take on the Georgia Swarm tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tonight's game will be the first of two meetings between the teams this season.

Last week, the Black Bears faced off against the San Diego Seals in a tight, defensive game that saw the Seals come out on top by a score of 6-5. Held scoreless in the second half, the Black Bears had five different goal-scorers and a total of 11 players record one point.

Jay Thorimbert and Nathan Grenon both scored their first goals of the season for the Black Bears. A full breakdown of the game can be found HERE.

Facing off against the Black Bears will be the Georgia Swarm. After an undefeated 4-0 start to the season, the Swarm fell to the Rochester Knighthawks by a score of 16-9. Prior to tonight's game, here's how the Black Bears and Swarm:

Jacob Dunbar (10) - GOALS - Lyle Thompson (14)

Jeff Teat (10) - ASSISTS - Andrew Kew (15)

Jeff Teat (18) - POINTS - Lyle Thompson (25)

Jay Thorimbert (34) - LOOSE BALLS - Jeremy Thompson (35)

Zach Higgins (153) - SAVES - Brett Dobson (184)

Don't miss a thing! Fans can watch tonight's game on TSN+ or NLL+, and follow along on Black Bears' socials for live updates.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from January 10, 2025

Game Prep: Black Bears at Swarm - Ottawa Black Bears

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.