Game Preview - Halifax at Rochester

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

The Halifax Thunderbirds are back in action on Saturday as they head on the road in search of their second consecutive win when they play the Rochester Knighthawks at Blue Cross Arena. Opening face-off is set for 8:00 p.m. AT.

Head to Head

This game marks the first of a home-and-home set against the Knighthawks over the next two weekends.

The two teams played twice last season, with the Thunderbirds sweeping the season series. After a 13-8 victory last January in the friendly confines of The Nest, Halifax went on the road and got the win in a back-and-forth affair at Blue Cross Arena, beating the Knighthawks 12-9.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

It was a tale of two different halves for the Thunderbirds' offence last time out against Albany. They weren't able to muster a goal until the tail end of the second quarter, but in the third, they mounted a six-goal run to tie things up before ending the game with 10 straight goals to secure Halifax's first win of the year.

Randy Staats continues to have great offensive output for the Thunderbirds, averaging over seven points a game to open the year. He and Clarke Petterson combined for 14 points last game. Petterson's three-goal, four-assist outing helped push the Thunderbirds to a win.

Thomas Hoggarth and Jason Knox also combined for three goals while Dawson Theede had a pair of his own while setting a physical tone that he carried throughout the contest.

Defensively, the Thunderbirds got three goals from their back end - two of them being empty netters in transition to seal their first win of the year. Colton Armstrong was the man who kicked off the 10-goal Thunderbirds run with his first of the season. Ryan Terefenko and Trevor Smyth added those insurance goals in the final minutes of regulation.

Since returning to the Thunderbirds' lineup, Jake Withers has continuously upped his clip on face-offs, now sitting at just under 60 percent for wins at the stripe. Terefenko has been one of the best two-way players in the league this year, registering a point in every game he's played this year. With three goals, six points, 20 loose balls, and a pair of caused turnovers, the American transition ace is poised for another big year.

Warren Hill started the last game, but was pulled for Drew Hutchison, who finished out the game without allowing a goal. His 12 saves helped seal the win for Halifax. Hutchison sits with an 11.91 goals-against average and a .754 save percentage on the year.

Scouting the Knighthawks

The Knighthawks' offence is led by Ryan Lanchbury (12G, 23A), Connor Fields (10G, 22A), and Ryan Smith (14G, 8A). Fields has been dominant for the Knigthhawks since joining them ahead of the 2022-23 season. He's posted back-to-back 100-plus point seasons and hit the 120-point mark for the first time in his career last year.

But the righty duo of Smith and Lanchbury - who Rochester acquired mid-season last year - has been solid to start for the Knighthawks. Former first-overall pick Thomas McConvey (7G, 13A) is also off to a strong start this year, sitting with double-digit assist totals through five games.

Veterans Curtis Knight (6G, 6A) and Turner Evans (2G, 6A) also provide depth scoring for Rochester.

Rochester also worked on bolstering their back end in the off-season, bringing in veterans in Chad Tutton and Ian Llord as well as Brandon Slade and Josh Medeiros to help out in transition. Matt Gilray, Ryland Rees, and Brad Gillies will also be the players to watch defensively who could get out and produce at the other end of the floor.

Riley Hutchcraft has occupied the cage for the Knighthawks so far this season. The 27-year-old has posted an 11.56 goals-against average and a .798 save percentage so far this season.

Milestone Watch

Mitch Wilde needs two loose balls to reach 500 for his career

Dawson Theede needs seven loose balls to reach 200 for his career

Jake Withers needs 16 face-off wins to reach 1,900 for his career

Broadcast Information

Thunderbirds fans can tune into all the action on Saturday on TSN+ in Canada as well as NLL+ worldwide.

