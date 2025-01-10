Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Seals

January 10, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

WARRIORS VS SEALS

Vancouver San Diego

10.3 GF/Game 11.6

9.3 GA/Game 11.0

49.3 Shots/Game 52.2

26.3 PIM/Game 11.8

WHERE TO WATCH

- NLL+

- TSN+

- ESPN+

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first of two meetings between Vancouver and San Diego this season: Jan. 10 (home) and Mar. 7 (road).

- The Warriors have a 3-8 all-time record against the Seals, including a 1-4 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Kevin Crowley recorded a season-high eight points (5-3-8) on Dec. 28 at Calgary.

- Payton Cormier scored his first two career NLL goals on Dec. 28 at Calgary.

- Owen Grant set a career-high with five caused turnovers on Dec. 28 at Calgary.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Aden Walsh

- After making 34 saves on Dec. 28 at Calgary, Aden Walsh is now third in the NLL in save percentage (80.0) and second in goals-against average (9.00). Walsh holds a 2-1 record on the season, and is now 8-3 in his last 11 starts dating back to last season.

PLAYER TO WATCH - SAN DIEGO

Wesley Berg

- In the Seals' previous game on Jan. 4 vs Ottawa, Berg scored San Diego's last two goals, including the game-winner, in a low-scoring 6-5 win. On the season, the Coquitlam, BC native is second on the Seals in both points (23) and goals (10).

UPCOMING GAMES

- Friday, Jan. 17 at Ottawa Black Bears

- Sunday, Jan. 19 at Philadelphia Wings

- Friday, Jan. 24 vs Ottawa Black Bears

