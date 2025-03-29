Warriors Win a Thriller in Buffalo, 13-12

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

BUFFALO, NY - Four goals just over four minutes apart late in the 4th quarter and a massive defensive stand in the final moments lifted the Vancouver Warriors past the two-time defending NLL Champions, the Buffalo Bandits, 13-12 before 19,074 stunned fans in Upstate New York on Saturday night.

Keegan Bal's fourth goal of the game, and 10th point of the night, with 4:01 to play capped a Warriors rally from two down early in the final quarter.

Also scoring for Vancouver was Kevin Crowley, Riley Loewen and Ryan Martel all with two goals apiece, while Adam Charalambides, Marcus Klarich and Jeff Cornwall rounded out the Warriors scoresheet.

Christian Del Bianco was stellar in goal for Vancouver, turning aside 40 shots for his third straight victory since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Vancouver, now 8-7, will head home for a crucial test against last year's NLL Finalists, the Albany FireWolves, Friday night at Rogers Arena. Game time will be at 7:00pm.

