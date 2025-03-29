Seals' Rally Falls Short 14-13

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

San Diego Seals News Release







The Seals mounted a thrilling comeback but fell just short in a 14-13 loss to Rochester. Zach Currier opened the scoring before the Knighthawks responded with three straight. Tre Leclaire and Wes Berg kept it close, but Rochester led 5-3 after the first.

Rochester extended their lead in the second, but Tre Leclaire and Trent Diccico cut the deficit to 9-5 at halftime. The Seals exploded in the third, scoring six goals, including three in 55 seconds, bringing the game within two. A last-second goal by Leclaire made it 13-11 heading into the fourth.

Jake Govett brought the Seals all the way back, tying the game at 13-13 with just over four minutes left. But a late Rochester goal with 10 seconds to play sealed the Seals' fate. A hard-fought battle, but the comeback fell just short.

