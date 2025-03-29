Player Transactions

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Colorado Mammoth have placed Owen Down on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Colorado Mammoth have placed Practice Player Sean Kriwokon on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Keegan Bell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Saskatchewan Rush have placed Practice Player Josh Zawada on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

