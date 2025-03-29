Game Day Preview - Warriors at Bandits

March 29, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between the Warriors and Bandits this season.

- The Warriors have an 7-18 all-time record against Buffalo, including an 3-8 record on the road.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (23).

- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (61.0%), minimum 250 attempts.

- Christian Del Bianco made 43 saves and added an assist last week against Georgia. He is now 2-0 with an 81.4 save percentage since joining Vancouver.

- The Warriors are allowing 10.1 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Coming off of a 12-point performance last week at home versus Georgia, Bal is now only three assists away from a new career-high. In four career games against the Bandits, the Coquitlam, BC native has 17 points (5-12-17).

PLAYER TO WATCH - BUFFALO

Dhane Smith

- Tied for the league lead in points (104) and leading the NLL in assists (78) and points per game (7.43), Dhane Smith has continued his dominance this season, as he is on pace for his fourth consecutive season of 130+ points.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves

- Friday, April 11 at Toronto Rock

- Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings

WARRIORS AT BANDITS

Vancouver Buffalo

10.7 GF/Game 13.5

10.1 GA/Game 10.4

48.8 Shots/Game 55.2

13.9 PIM/Game 18.3

WHERE TO WATCH

- NLL+

- TSN+

- ESPN+

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.