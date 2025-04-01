Riding a Three-Game Win Streak, Warriors Saddle up for Country Night

April 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release







Vancouver, B.C.  - The Vancouver Warriors are on fire, riding a wave of three consecutive wins as they look to keep the momentum going on Country Night, presented by Coors Original. Dust off your boots and giddy up to Rogers Arena on April 4th, as the team faces off against the Albany FireWolves. If you missed the last Country Night, now's your chance to experience the high-energy atmosphere, country-themed fun, and fast-paced lacrosse action all in one night!

The Warriors, currently tied for fifth place and undefeated since the acquisition of star goaltender Christian Del Bianco, are battling hard as the March to May heats up! Following a thrilling victory over the league-leading Bandits on March 29th, highlighted by an incredible 10-point performance from star forward Keegan Bal, the team is primed for another exciting showdown. With only two home games remaining, now is the time to rally behind the Warriors as they make their push for the playoffs!

Choose from a variety of ticket options:

Standard Tickets: Start at just $25

Rally & Party Zone Tickets from $30

Event Highlights Include:

National Anthem Performance: Eight-time BCCMA artist of the year Karen-Lee Batten will perform exciting renditions of the national anthems!

Live Music & Country Vibes: Get ready to party with BC country star Dawson Gray as he performs in-game and during a special halftime performance!

Beer for $6.99: Round up your friends and enjoy $6.99 beer all night long!

Cowboy Hats: Arrive early! The first 1,000 fans through the door will receive an exclusive Coors Original Cowboy hat!

There's no better way to kickstart your weekend than with a night at Rogers Arena. Bring your friends and family, and let's make it a night to remember. Don't miss out - secure your tickets now!

To get your single game tickets for this night or any other home game, please visit us HERE

To get a group together for a great night of live entertainment, please visit us HERE

If you have a group that loves the idea of the elevated experience of your own private suite, visit us HERE

Vancouver Warriors 2024.25 Theme Nights:

Country Night, presented by Coors Original -  Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves at 7:00pm

Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Redtag -  Saturday, April 19 vs Philadelphia Wings at 5:00pm

