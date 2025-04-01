Smith Named Gatorade Canada NLL Player of the Week for Week 18

April 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Rochester Knighthawks News Release







(Rochester, NY) - The National Lacrosse League announced today that Rochester Knighthawks forward Ryan Smith has been named the Gatorade Canada NLL Player of the Week for Week 18 of the 2024-25 season.

Smith was the driving force behind Rochester's 14-13 win over the San Diego Seals on Saturday, scoring a team-high five goals - including the game-winner with 11 seconds remaining - and adding an assist while leading the Knighthawks to their fifth straight victory. The win was also the first in franchise history over the Seals and vaulted the Knighthawks up to fourth place in the NLL's unified standings and closer to securing a playoff spot for the third consecutive year.

Smith is currently tied for the league lead with 43 goals, including an NLL-best 16 power-play tallies, and ranks among the league's top 20 point-getters with 75 points while appearing in all 18 games this season.

Currently in his fourth season with the Knighthawks, the Burlington, Ontario, native has totaled 308 points (157+151) and 325 loose ball recoveries in 68 career games with Rochester. Smith also holds the all-time (46) and single-season (16) franchise records for power-play goals.

He made his international debut for Team Canada at the 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championship back in September, winning a gold medal.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound forward was taken third overall pick by the Knighthawks in the 2020 NLL Entry Draft.

