Player Transactions

April 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have placed Chris Cloutier on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Michael Sowers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Philadelphia Wings have placed Practice Player Dalton Young on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Saskatchewan Rush have signed Frankie Scigliano to a two year agreement.

