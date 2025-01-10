Player Transactions

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Dane Dobbie on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Haiden Dickson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

