Luke Rowe Returns to Ontario on AHL Deal

June 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, Calif. - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have signed defenseman Luke Rowe to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Rowe, 25, joined the Reign in February after completing his senior season in the NCAA at Air Force. He appeared in five games during March and posted two points with a goal and an assist before suffering an injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. His first career pro goal came late in the third period on Mar. 3 to give Ontario a win over Abbotsford at Toyota Arena.

The native of Succasunna, N.J. totaled 29 points in 35 games with Air Force during 2023-24 on six goals and 23 assists. At the time of his signing, his point total ranked ninth in the country among defenders, while his assist number was 10th. Among Falcons skaters, Rowe ranked second in assists and third in overall scoring, shots on goal (98) and power play goals (4).

Rowe appeared in 125 career games during his collegiate career with Air Force over four seasons from 2019-2024, totaling 74 points on 21 goals and 53 assists while spending his last three campaigns as the team's captain.

As a junior during 2022-23, Rowe earned second-team all-Atlantic Hockey honors while tying for second on the team in scoring with 24 points on seven goals and 17 assists. At the end of the team's 2021-22 and 2022-23 years, Rowe was named the team's Defensive Player of the Year and was honored with the school's Vic Heyliger Award for his dedication, character leadership and work ethic.

The 6-1, 210-pound blueliner is the second defender who has agreed to an AHL contract with Ontario during the 2024 offseason alongside Jack Millar, and joins forwards Jacob Doty, Charles Hudon and Quinn Olson as others who have signed with the Reign for 2024-25.

2024-25 ALL-IN Memberships are on sale now! Go ALL-IN at OntarioReign.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.