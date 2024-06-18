Syracuse Crunch to Hold Garage Sale July 10 and 11

June 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding an offseason Garage Sale at the Upstate Medical University Arena on Wednesday, July 10 and Thursday, July 11.

Crunch ticket package holders from the 2023-24 season and new or renewed package holders for the 2024-25 season will have exclusive advance access to the Garage Sale on Wednesday, July 10 from 4 to 8 p.m. The advance access is available to all levels of package holders, including full season, partial season and flex.

The Garage Sale will be open to the public on Thursday, July 11 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Garage Sale will feature merchandise and novelty items from 2023-24 and previous seasons, such as bobbleheads, trading cards and more. The team will also have new and used player equipment, including, but not limited to, skates, sticks, gloves, helmets and pads along with team-issued and team-used clothing. Game-used and game-issued jerseys and socks will also be available for purchase. Syracuse Crunch Assistant Equipment Manager Noah Koenig will be in attendance to answer questions on all equipment. Items will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

Fans can access the Garage Sale by entering the Upstate Medical University Arena through the S. State St. lobby and continuing straight to the arena floor.

A limited number of remaining items will be posted on the team's online store following the Garage Sale. Phone orders will not be accepted during the sale, but the Crunch office may be contacted at 315-473-4444 beginning July 12 to purchase remaining items.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

