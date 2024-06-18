Syracuse Crunch Re-Sign Forward Gabriel Dumont to One-Year AHL Contract

June 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have re-signed forward Gabriel Dumont to a one-year AHL contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Dumont, 33, skated in 47 games with the Crunch this past season recording 14 goals and 14 assists before suffering an injury. He finished the season tied for third in total goals and tied for first with six power-play goals. Dumont has played six seasons with the Crunch serving as the captain during the 2018-19 season and again since 2021.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pound forward has appeared in 731 career AHL games over 15 seasons, racking up 199 goals and 452 points. The Degelis, Quebec native has also played in 90 career NHL games, collecting four goals and nine points to go along with 48 penalty minutes.

Dumont was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the fifth round, 139th overall, at the 2009 NHL Draft.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.