Martens Promoted to VP/Business Strategy

June 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg announced today that the team has promoted Brian Martens to Vice President/Business Strategy and will lead a new department for the team focused on data analysis.

In his new role, Martens will spearhead the development and execution of the Admirals' data-driven business strategies, driving innovation across ticketing, corporate partnerships, and merchandise sales. He will oversee the optimization of the team's dynamic ticket pricing model, ensuring both revenue growth and maximum seat occupancy. Additionally, he will enhance customer engagement through advanced CRM strategies and predictive analytics, while fostering cross-departmental collaboration to define and measure key performance indicators. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing the Admirals' commitment to leveraging data insights for sustained operational excellence and fan experience enhancement.

"Brian has been an invaluable member of the organization since day one," said Greenberg "Watching his growth from ticket sales to ticket operations and now to this new critically important position, which touches every part of our business, has been a great story of taking a job and making it his own."

Martens recently graduated with a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Carroll University. He joined the Admirals as an intern in 2005 and was hired full-time the following year as a Ticket Sales Account Executive. Most recently he has served as the team's Director of Ticket Operations since 2014.

Brian and his wife Kristen have two children, daughter Olivia and son Nolan, and reside in Oak Creek, WI.

The Admirals will open up the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Saturday, October 19th at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The complete schedule will be released later this summer.

