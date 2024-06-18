Senators Sign Defenceman Max Guenette to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension

June 18, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed defenceman Max Guenette to to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $120,000 in the American Hockey League.

A native of L'Ancienne-Lorette, Que., Guenette, 23, recently completed his third professional season, primarily with Ottawa's AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators, and established a new pro career high in goals (seven) while ranking second among B-Sens in assists (27) and leading team defencemen in points (34). He also appeared in each of Belleville's seven Calder Cup playoff contests registering one point (one assist).

"Max played an important role in Belleville last season," said Staios. "He's a strong puck mover who routinely demonstrates good hockey sense. He's been a deserving recall to Ottawa and someone we'll look forward to seeing in training camp this fall."

Guenette appeared in seven NHL games with the Senators last season and was held scoreless while recording two penalty minutes. He made his league debut in Ottawa's 2022-23 regular-season finale on April 13, 2022, at Buffalo.

Selected by the Senators with the team's seventh-round pick (187th overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft in Vancouver, Guenette ranks second among all-time B-Sens' defencemen in games (178) and is tied for the lead (Thomson) among Belleville rearguards in points (93).

Fans can put a deposit down now to lock in a group experience for one of the B-Sens six guaranteed dates for the 2024-25 season, with more information on 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.