Luis Rijo Returns to Active Roster

July 18, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels, in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, announce the activation of pitcher Luis Rijo from the seven-day injured list. This move was disseminated by Brian Maloney, Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations.

Rijo is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA so far this year. He was on the injured list following his one start June 13 at the Beloit Snappers after a season-opening stint on the temporary inactive list. The consensus Top 40 Twins prospect - rated as high as No. 24 according to MLB Pipeline - was traded to Minnesota by the New York Yankees in the Lance Lynn deal back in 2018.

After this transaction, the 2021 Kernels roster now includes 28 active players along with six individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

First pitch is at 2:05 p.m. ET (1:05 p.m. CT) Sunday at Four Winds Field as Cedar Rapids finishes a six-game road series at the South Bend Cubs. Rijo will start for the Kernels against Cubs right-hander Max Bain (2-4, 6.32). Broadcast coverage with Chris Kleinhans-Schulz can be heard on www.kernels.com.

Cedar Rapids will host its next homestand Tuesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 25. Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from July 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.