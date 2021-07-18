Whitecaps Drop Series to Fort Wayne

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The Fort Wayne TinCaps exploded on offense, riding a six-run fifth inning to a 9-2 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps on Sunday evening at LMCU Ballpark.

Whitecaps starting pitcher Brendan White retired the first 13 TinCaps hitters in-order before Fort Wayne collected six tallies in the fifth to steal the final game of a seven-game series, with each team having won three games leading up to the rubber match.

Neither team recorded a hit through the first four innings. The TinCaps struck first in the top of the fifth, crossing six runs - highlighted by a pair of two-run singles from Adam Kerner and Augustin Ruiz to put Fort Wayne in front by a score of 6-0. The 'Caps responded in the bottom half of the frame as University of Michigan product Jimmy Kerr roped a two-run double to slim the TinCaps advantage to 6-2. Fort Wayne added an insurance tally in the sixth before plating another two in the ninth as Chris Givin blasted a solo home run to help put the finishing touches on a 9-2 victory.

White (2-3) lasted 4.2 innings, allowing six runs on six hits in his third loss of 2021. Erik Sabrowski (2-0) allowed two runs through five innings of work with six punchouts in his second win this season. The TinCaps improve to 30-36 as the Whitecaps fall to 30-35. The Whitecaps haven't won a six-game series since sweeping the Lake County Captains in a six-game series from May 25-30 at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps enjoy a Monday off-day before beginning a six-game series against the in-state rival Lansing Lugnuts from LMCU Ballpark beginning Tuesday at 7:05 pm. West Michigan sends pitcher Adam Wolf to the mound against the Lugnuts Seth Shuman. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

