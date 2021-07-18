Snappers Depart Historic Pohlman Field with a 5-4 Victory Over River Bandits

BELOIT, WI - On July 18th, 2021, the Beloit Snappers (29-37) closed the book on historic Pohlman Field by etching a win into the record books with a 5-4 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits (43-21).

The Snappers, the fans, and the community will always have memories of Pohlman Field from the last 39 years. Memories of 170 future major leaguers who dressed in a Snappers uniform, the 1995 Championship, the exhibition games against the Milwaukee Brewers, and Paul Molitor's stint in Beloit among so many others, will all be cherished forever.

On July 18, 2021, over 1,000 strong, the largest crowd of the season, gathered in a place the Stateline area has called home for nearly 40 years. Some to pay respects, and some to take in one last game at the historic Colosseum. The day was filled with fun, excitement, and a sense of community as the first pitches dug into the mitt of the Snappers' catcher Dustin Skelton.

With every strikeout, hit, and run, the crowd roared. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Thomas Jones led off the inning for Beloit and hit a ball deep down the left-field line. Hooking foul, the ball collided off the base of the foul pole: a go-ahead home run. The Snappers held on to win 5-4, closing the history book on Pohlman Field.

While the baseball concluded, the fans stuck around for one more memory. Fans young and old strolled out onto the field and collected authentic Pohlman Field dirt in mason jars. Stamped with the date, it is something fans of the Snappers, and members of the community can share and remember for a lifetime.

Beloit's Top Performers: Conine hit his 8th home run of the month and 23rd of the year. Ynmanol Marinez was 2-for-3 with his second professional home run. Jones collected a team-high three hits including the decisive home run.

