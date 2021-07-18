Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Sunday

July 18, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, July 18, 2021 l Game # 65

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 2:05 p.m.

TV: Dayton's CW (26) l Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Great Lakes Loons (36-29) at Dayton Dragons (35-29)

RH Clayton Beeter (0-3, 4.50) vs. LH Jacques Pucheu (3-1, 4.75)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the last game of a six-game series.

2021 Season Series: Dayton 10, Great Lakes 7. Current Series: Great Lakes 4, Dayton 1.

Last Game: Saturday: Great Lakes 13, Dayton 3 (suspended game from Friday). Dayton 4, Great Lakes 1 (game two). Great Lakes hit four home runs in game one including two by Brandon Lewis, the second of which was a grand slam. The Dragons came back to win the second game as Noah Davis tossed six strong innings in a seven-inning game, allowing just one run. Alex McGarry had three hits and Victor Ruiz added two hits and two RBI.

Current Homestand: The Dragons are 5-6 on the current homestand, which is scheduled for 12 games featuring six games each against West Michigan and Great Lakes. The team batting average on the homestand is .270 (96-355). The Dragons have hit just two home runs on this homestand. The team ERA on the homestand is 6.25 (95 IP, 66 ER). The Dragons have committed seven errors in the 11 games.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is second in the league in batting average at .337. He is batting .364 over his last 39 games since May 29 and has a 12-game hitting streak, batting .413 (19 for 46) with six doubles. The hitting streak is one short of the team season high in 2021 of 13 by Brian Rey.

Victor Ruiz is batting .361 with nine doubles over his last 16 games to raise his average from .213 to .277.

Mariel Bautista is batting .323 over his last nine games and hit his first home run of the season in the last series vs. West Michigan.

Quin Cotton is batting .316 on the homestand (9 games) with five RBI.

Reliever Braxton Roxby over his last four appearances: 5.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 11 SO.

Reliever Matt Gill over his last three appearances: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO.

Team Notes

The Dragons snapped a season-high six-game losing streak with the win in last night's second game.

Dayton is in second place, one-half game behind Great Lakes in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton had maintained sole possession of first place from June 8 until Thursday night's loss dropped them to second place. They have held at least a share of first place after 51 of the 64 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings at the end of a night and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 9-1 in one-run games at home, and 12-2 when scoring first at home.

The Dragons are 21-9 overall in games decided by two runs or less, the best mark in the league.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tue., July 20 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers (1-1, 4.79) at Fort Wayne

Wed., July 21 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-4, 5.83) at Fort Wayne

Thur., July 22 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (2-3, 4.26) at Fort Wayne

Fri., July 23 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (3-5, 3.23) at Fort Wayne

Sat., July 24 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton LH Jacques Pucheu at Fort Wayne

Sun., July 25 (1:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Carson Spiers at Fort Wayne

