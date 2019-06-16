Lugo and Smokies Exit Pensacola with 3-2 Rubber Match Win

PENSACOLA, FL - The Tennessee Smokies (33-36) won their fourth rubber match of the season Sunday afternoon with a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (38-32) at Blue Wahoos stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Smokies scored the first run of the ballgame for the fourth time in the series. It was a trio of singles to right field in the fourth inning that made it an early 1-0 game. Jhonny Pereda's 22nd RBI of the season brought home Vimael Machin. Machin's single in the inning extended his hit streak to ten games.

RHP Griffin Jax (L, 2-2) took his second lost of the season for the Blue Wahoos in just his second start back off the IL. Jax gave up a run on five hits in 3.1 innings of work.

The Smokies added on to the cause in the seventh inning. Both Christian Donahue and Connor Myers set the table with back-to-back singles in the frame. Roberto Caro followed shortly with a blast into left field to score both runners to run the score 3-0.

RHP Luis Lugo (W, 1-0) was dominate in his Smokies debut on Sunday. He was promoted from Myrtle Beach earlier in the day to fill the roster spot left by RHP Craig Brooks who was promoted to Iowa. He pitched 6.1 innings and gave up just two runs on four hits. He sat down the Blue Wahoos 1-2-3 in four different innings.

The only trouble he ran into all afternoon was in the seventh. With bases loaded in the inning, Jordan Gore brought home Pensacola's first run of the day on a sacrifice fly. One batter later, Tanner English ripped an RBI-single to make it a one run game.

Pensacola's late rally would not go further. RHP Tommy Nance (S, 3) provided a solid 1.2 innings out of the bullpen to shut down the Blue Wahoos. Nance went 1-2-3 in the ninth to clinch the game and the series for the Smokies.

The Smokies are off the next three days for the All-Star break. The second half of the season will begin Thursday at Smokies Stadium in game one of a five game homestand against the Montgomery Biscuits. Fans can enjoy one dollar draft beers and a dollar Pepsi products presented by Coors Light.

