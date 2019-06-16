Final Game in First Half Lost in Home Runs

June 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





The Lookouts scored early and in the middle of their game yesterday only to have two home runs belted out of the park by the Biscuits bats to lose 3-2. Looks get an early lead in the first and add a sixth inning run off of Brantley Bells bat. The Biscuits get that run back in the bottom of the inning. In the eighth the bull pen gets belted with back to back home runs for the loss. The second half of the season begins on Thursday at AT&T Field with the gates opening at 6:00 EDT for a "Thirsty Thursday" evening.

