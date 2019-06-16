BayBears Win First-Half Finale, Split Series with Braves

June 16, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mobile BayBears News Release





PEARL, Miss. - The Mobile BayBears, the Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, defeated the Mississippi Braves 6-2 in the final game of the first half Sunday afternoon at Trustmark Park.

Jesus Castillo (5-6) recorded his team-high fifth quality start, allowing just one unearned run in seven innings pitched. He has allowed two earned runs or fewer in 10 consecutive outings, dating back to April 26.

Jahmai Jones had a multi-hit game and put the BayBears (27-41) in front 4-1 with a three-run homer in the fourth. Erick Salcedo also drove in a pair of runs with singles in the first and fifth.

The BayBears tagged Mississippi (33-36) starter Kyle Muller (4-4) for six runs on five hits in four innings pitched. Muller walked five batters despite striking out seven.

The BayBears begin the second half of the season with a five-game home series against the Jackson Generals Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Live coverage can be seen on MiLB.tv (subscription required, promo code: BAYBEARS) and heard on MobileBayBears.com, the TuneIn app, and the MiLB First Pitch app., with the Countdown to First Pitch starting at 6:15 p.m.

The BayBears host a total of 70 home dates through Labor Day, September 2. The new BayBears Pass is available, featuring a general admission ticket to every BayBears game at Hank Aaron Stadium for only $19.97 per month. Season ticket packages and partial plans are also available, featuring a 7-game plan and a 12-game option to guarantee bobbleheads and receive tickets to select fireworks nights. Individual game tickets can be purchased online at MobileBayBears.com or by calling 251-572-BEAR (2327).

