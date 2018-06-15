Lugnuts Open a Three-Game Homestand Tonight with LAFCU Fireworks

For the first day since May 31st, the Lansing Lugnuts (40-27) are back in town, hosting the South Bend Cubs tonight, Saturday and Sunday at Cooley Law School Stadium! Tonight is Family Faith Night with postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Gates: 6 p.m., 1st pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow is Star Wars Night with postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Gates: 6 p.m., 1st pitch: 7:05 p.m.

Sunday is a Delta Dental Kids Day on Father's Day with a special Blue Jays-themed "Guerrero" Lansing Lugnuts Jersey given to the first 1,000 fans. Gates: Noon, 1st pitch: 1:05 p.m.

We're five days away from the 54th Annual Midwest League All-Star Game presented by LAFCU, coming to Cooley Law School Stadium on Tuesday, June 19th. Gates open at 3:00 p.m., with a Block Party, Home Run Derby, Commemorative Batting Helmet Giveaway, Team Autographs and LAFCU Fireworks!

