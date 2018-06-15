TinCaps Game Notes: June 15 vs. Great Lakes (Game 67)

June 15, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-37, 6th MWL East) vs. Great Lakes Loons (24-41, 8th)

RHP Luis Patiño vs. RHP Edwin Uceta

Friday, June 15 - Parkview Field - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. (Games 67)

WATCH: Comcast Network 81

LISTEN: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TuneIn / TinCapsRadio.com

THURDAY NIGHT: Nick Feight homered for the 1st time as a TinCap, but Fort Wayne fell, 7-2, in the series finale at Bowling Green Ballpark against the Hot Rods. Tirso Ornelas made his 4th start in center field and went 1-for-3 with a walk to extend his on-base streak to 19 games.

WAKE UP: The TinCaps got back to Parkview Field from their game @ Bowling Green last night at about 5:30 this morning. As a result, the team had a later-than-usual arrival to the ballpark this afternoon and didn't take batting practice on the field but rather in the indoor cages.

POLISHED PATINO: At 18-years old, Luis Patiño is the 2nd youngest pitcher in the MWL to only Jairo Solis for the Quad Cities River Bandits. Through 5 starts, Patiño has shown he belongs holding a 3.22 ERA. In his 2nd start, Luis gave up 7 ER @ West Michigan in 3.1 IP. In his other 4 starts, Patiño has pitched in 19.0 innings and only allowed 1 ER, which came in his 1st start. His last 3 starts, Luis has tossed 14 innings, allowed 7 hits and no runs while striking out 16. In his last start, Patiño threw 5 no-hit innings against Lansing, walking 3 and hitting 1 batter with 4 strikeouts.

FIRST ALL AROUND: Thursday, Nick Feight hit his 1st home run as a TinCap. Nick followed up Gabriel Arias, who hit his 1st home run as a TinCap on Wednesday night. Feight has played 7 games this season. Arias' home run came after he played with Fort Wayne for 16 games at the end of the last season and 55 games this year.

HOME SWEET HOME: The TinCaps are starting a stretch of 10 straight home games with the 3-game All-Star Break in between. The TinCaps are slashing .259/.347/.363 at home this year compared to .216/.298/.317 on the road. Fort Wayne has averaged 5.2 runs per game at home and 3.6 per game on the road. Individually, Luis Campusano is in part leading the way at home with a line of .342/.404/.443, Tirso Ornelas is hitting .326/.436/.435, & Esteury Ruiz is slashing .296/.382/.481 at Parkview Field.

LEAGUE LEADERS: Jeisson Rosario is 8th in OBP (.391), tied for 8th in walks (37), 5th in runs (42)... Esteury Ruiz 3rd in SB (20).

ADVANCED STATS LEAGUE LEADERS: Jeisson Rosario is 7th in Line Drive % (25%) and 10th in BB% (15%)... Tirso Ornelas is 7thth lowest in Swing and Miss% (7%).

ALL-STARS: 4 TinCaps are Midwest League All-Stars (C Luis Campusano, LHP Aaron Leasher, LHP Nick Margevicius, and LHP Travis Radke).

BURGEONING BULLPEN: TinCaps relievers have posted an ERA of 3.46 their last 47 games. In this time, the 'pen has been led by Travis Radke, Caleb Boushley, Evan Miller, and Ben Sheckler. Through the first 19 games of the year, the bullpen had a 7.47 ERA.

CLUTCH HITTING: With runners on base, Tirso Ornelas is slashing .304/.415/.480 with 4 doubles, 1 triple and 4 home runs. Ornelas is 2nd on the team with 26 RBIs this season. Ornelas, a left-handed batter, is hitting .297 against lefties this season, while batting .258 against righties. Of his 6 homers this season, 3 have come against lefties. (Ornelas has 37 ABs against lefties compared to 178 ABs against right-handers.)

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.